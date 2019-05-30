UFC Champion Jessica Andrade & Wife Robbed At Gunpoint

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight queen Jessica Andrade and her wife found themselves in a dangerous situation this morning (May 30).

Andrade’s wife, Fernanda Gomes took to her Facebook page to reveal that her and “Bate Estaca” were robbed at gunpoint in Brazil. Andrade’s coach Gilliard Parana told MMAFighting.com that Andrade and Gomes are fine and safe now. The thieves took off with smartphones and the car. Andrade was driving a dark gray Honda HRV in Icarai with Gomes in the passenger seat.

Andrade’s Wife Talks Briefly On Robbery

Gomes posted the following on social media:

“Friends, our car was stolen, and along took our cell phones, we are without contact for now only on Messenger. We’re fine! At Home.”

Andrade captured the UFC women’s strawweight title at UFC 237 earlier this month. She earned a knockout slam in the second round against Rose Namajunas. In Andrade’s case, the second time was the charm as her first bid for gold didn’t end in her favor back in May 2017. Andrade and Namajunas made history as they competed in the first strawweight bout to headline a UFC pay-per-view.

