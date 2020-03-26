UFC Champion Jon Jones Arrested For DWI & Negligent Use Of Firearm

Jon Jones has once again found himself in trouble with the law.

A criminal complaint reveals that Jones, who is the UFC light heavyweight champion, was approached by officers in Albuquerque who were responding to gunshots fired after 1 a.m. Jones, who was in his vehicle with the engine on, claimed he didn’t know anything about the gunshots. The incident occurred in the area of 3rd Street and Central Avenue.

Officers saw that Jones appeared to be intoxicated. They claimed that “Bones” admitted to them that he was planning on continuing to drive. Police say Jones did poorly on a sobriety test. The UFC champion was then given a Breathalyzer, which revealed he tested twice over the limit at minimum.

Jones was arrested and police found a handgun under the driver’s seat and an open container of Recuerdo behind the passenger seat. “Bones” has been charged with aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, and possession of an open container. KOAT was the first to report Jones’ arrest and charges.

Jon Jones’ Latest Arrest

This isn’t the first time Jones has found himself in hot water with the law. Back in 2012, Jones was charged with DUI after crashing his Bentley into a telephone pole. Jones also pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run charge back in 2015. Jones was able to avoid a prison sentence and took 18 months probation.

Many have criticized Jones for his partying lifestyle. The UFC light heavyweight champion told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that while he was taking a more measured approach, he’s still going to party.

At least for now, the party is over.