UFC Champion Jon Jones Pleads No Contest Following Strip Club Incident

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has taken a plea deal following a strip club incident.

Earlier today (Oct. 15), Jones pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct (via ESPN). The 205-pound ruler received a 90-day deferred sentence. Jones must refrain from violating the law and cannot consume alcohol or drugs during this time period. He will also be under unsupervised probation and has been ordered to pay court fees. He must also avoid returning to the scene.

Back in July, news surfaced of an April incident involving Jones at a strip club. “Bones” was accused of “inappropriately” touching a cocktail waitress and forcing her on his lap while kissing her neck. The incident took place inside TD’s Eubank Showclub in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Jones was last seen inside the Octagon back in July. He successfully defended his light heavyweight gold against Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC 239. There’s no word on who Jones’ next opponent will be against. While UFC president Dana White initially sounded onboard with the idea of booking Jan Blachowicz against Jones, Blachowicz ended up being scheduled for a showdown with Jacare Souza.

Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on Jon Jones’ next bout.