UFC Champion Jon Jones Reaches Plea Deal In DWI Case

Jon Jones has already agreed to a plea deal in his aggravated DWI case.

MMAFighting.com reports that Jones pleaded guilty to aggravated DWI. As part of his plea deal, the charges for negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container, and driving without proof of insurance will be dropped. A judge must sign off on the plea deal to make it official.

Jones was arrested on March 26 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Police were responding to a criminal complaint of gunshots. After finding Jones in a car with the engine on, the cops on duty gave him a sobriety test and a breathalyzer as they suspected “Bones” was intoxicated. The UFC light heavyweight champion was in handcuffs after performing poorly on the sobriety test and the breathalyzer revealing he was twice over the legal limit for alcohol consumption. Police found a handgun under the driver seat and an open bottle of Recuerdo behind the passenger seat.

Jones will be under four days’ house arrest, where he may be required to wear an ankle monitor. Jones must also complete 48 hours of community service, pay a $500 fine, and complete a 90-day drug treatment program. In addition, “Bones” must install an ignition interlock device in his car and will be under probation for one year.

Michael Patrick, a spokesperson for the Bernalillo County District Attorney, issued the following prepared statement.

”Jones took responsibility for his actions early on in the case, and in doing so, the state agreed to one year (of) supervised probation,” Patrick wrote. “Normally, the state would be requesting a pre-sentencing report and a recommendation to substance recovery court, however, due to COVID-19 it is not clear the program can accept anyone at this time.

”It is also the reason that we are agreeing to the four days on (community custody program) with 90 days for turn-in (the metropolitan jail just reported a new case of COVID-19). Jones is still required to complete a minimum of 90-day out-patient treatment, maximum fines and fees, community service and all other requirements of reporting to probation. His attorney and Mr. Jones have been made aware that if he fails to do this, the State will seek to impose the balance of any jail time without regard for any exceptional circumstances.”