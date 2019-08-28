UFC Champion Jon Jones Responds To Jan Blachowicz’s Callout

Jon Jones isn’t exactly gung-ho over Jan Blachowicz being a potential light heavyweight title challenger.
Blachowicz has been calling for a shot at Jones’ UFC gold since “Bones” defeated Thiago Santos via split decision back in July. The fifth-ranked UFC light heavyweight took to his Twitter account to issue a challenge.
“I’m not a Twitter keyboard warrior, don’t have [one million Instagram followers], I don’t drive a sports car with a gold chain around my neck…but I AM one of the TOP guys in my div. and thru my honest & hard work I’VE EARNED a [title shot]. I guarantee you a show worthy of #UFC #JonnyBones – Here and NOW!”
Jon Jones Isn’t Excited About Jan Blachowicz’s Callout
Blachowicz doubled down during an appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, but Jones doesn’t appear to be excited.
“I almost felt slightly nervous until I heard him say thank you at the end.”
“I’m assuming he’s never competed against an inner-city black kid from the US before, that’s no small task either.”
“We got Jan out there politely asking for a taste of the dream team. We all know what happens here.”
Blachowicz suffered a TKO loss against Jones’ last opponent, but as they say MMA math doesn’t always add up. Blachowicz rebounded from his loss to Santos with a second-round knockout victory over Luke Rockhold. He has gone 5-1 in his last six outings.