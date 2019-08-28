UFC Champion Jon Jones Responds To Jan Blachowicz’s Callout

Jon Jones isn’t exactly gung-ho over Jan Blachowicz being a potential light heavyweight title challenger.

Blachowicz has been calling for a shot at Jones’ UFC gold since “Bones” defeated Thiago Santos via split decision back in July. The fifth-ranked UFC light heavyweight took to his Twitter account to issue a challenge.

I'm not a Twitter keyboard warrior, don't have 1mln Insta fans, I don't drive a sports car with a gold chain around my neck…but I AM one of the TOP guys in my div. and thru my honest & hard work I'VE EARNED a TS. I guarantee you a show worthy of #UFC #JonnyBones – Here and NOW! — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) July 28, 2019

Jon Jones Isn’t Excited About Jan Blachowicz’s Callout

Blachowicz doubled down during an appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, but Jones doesn’t appear to be excited.

I almost felt slightly nervous until I heard him say thank you at the end. 😩 https://t.co/EzOXrCTUGr — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 28, 2019

I’m assuming he’s never competed against an inner-city black kid from the US before, that’s no small task either https://t.co/i0u6WBOWNE — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 28, 2019

We got Jan out there politely asking for a taste of the dream team. We all know what happens here — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 28, 2019

Blachowicz suffered a TKO loss against Jones’ last opponent, but as they say MMA math doesn’t always add up. Blachowicz rebounded from his loss to Santos with a second-round knockout victory over Luke Rockhold. He has gone 5-1 in his last six outings.