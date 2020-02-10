UFC Champion Jon Jones Says WWE Appearance Is ‘Inevitable’

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones feels he’ll eventually make his way to the WWE ring.

Jones is coming off a successful title defense against Dominick Reyes this past Saturday night (Feb. 8). “Bones” defeated “The Devastator” via unanimous decision. Many believe it was Jones’ toughest fight in his second reign as the 205-pound king.

Jon Jones Thinks He’ll Appear In WWE Sooner Or Later

Sports Illustrated got a chance to speak with Jones, who said that he feels a WWE appearance or even a run is bound to happen.

“I think it’s inevitable,” said Jones. “I’ve always respected WWE, and I feel like the sports can be so similar.

“I have the size and athleticism and the following to transition over really well,” said Jones. “To get the opportunity to just show up, even as a special guest, would be a dream come true.”

We’ve seen WWE make more of a push to get stars in the world of combat sports. A big part of that has to do with their deal on FOX. One of WWE’s weekly shows, SmackDown, airs on FOX and there has been a strong desire to attract casual sports fans to tune in every Friday night.

The WWE has signed former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez and has even booked lineal boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for a few shows in the past. Daniel Cormier has teased transitioning as well and he’s a huge wrestling fan.

With Jones turning 33 this July, it isn’t unusual for him to be weighing his options once fighting is off the table. As dominant as “Bones” has been throughout his whole career, many believe that he’s slowing down. A switch to the world of pro wrestling could be his most lucrative venture post-UFC.

Do you think Jon Jones would do well in WWE?