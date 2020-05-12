UFC Champion Jon Jones Wants Dominick Reyes Rematch To Be Worthwhile

Jon Jones isn’t opposed to another bout with Dominick Reyes but he wants it to be worth his while.

Back in February, Jones put his light heavyweight title on the line against Reyes. After five rounds of action, Jones earned the unanimous decision victory. The result was controversial as many believed Reyes did enough to earn the nod. One judge, however, scored the fight 49-46 in favor of Jones.

Jon Jones Wants Dominick Reyes Rematch To Be Worthwhile

Jones hopped on Twitter and responded to a fan who asked him about a second bout with “The Devastator.”

I’d love to fight him again. I’m just waiting for the UFC to make the reward worth the risk. Unless the organization treat it like a super fight, I might as well stay on schedule fighting the next guy in line https://t.co/gBKBsGnrIk — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 12, 2020

Jones then responded to another fan who accused him of ducking Reyes.

I’ve never dodged anyone, did you see what Jan did to the last brotha he faced? https://t.co/vDAMknFI5F — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 12, 2020

Jones sat near Octagon side for Blachowicz’s last bout against Corey Anderson. Blachowicz earned the first-round knockout win and called for a title opportunity against Jones. Speaking to reporters after the fight, “Bones” said that Blachowicz is a worthy contender.

Time will tell what the UFC ultimately decides to do. One thing that seems clear is that the next title opportunity will either go to Reyes or Blachowicz.

Before suffering the loss to Jones, Reyes had a perfect 12-0 record. He was coming off a first-round finish over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman. Blachowicz has expressed his belief that Reyes already had his chance and should get back in line.