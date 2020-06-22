UFC Champion Jon Jones Wants Mike Tyson Inside Boxing Ring & Octagon

Jon Jones is aware of Mike Tyson’s call for a bout and he has a proposal of his own.

Jones is the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion and he’s eyeing a big payday. “Bones” has been at odds with the UFC over pay. Jones was hoping to get a bump up in compensation for a move up to the heavyweight division against Francis Ngannou. The UFC wouldn’t budge and now things are at a standstill.

Jones Responds To Tyson, Suggests Boxing Match & UFC Bout

During an online chat, Tyson said that a match-up with Jon Jones could be lucrative (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Jon Jones gotta fight me if he wants to make some super money,” Tyson said, as a part of a rant on the pay disparity between UFC stars and boxing’s finest during an online chat.

Jones caught wind of “Iron” Mike’s comments and took to his Instagram account to propose a boxing match and a UFC bout.

“Mike Tyson, I’ll box you in the ring if you promise to give me a real fight in the octagon afterwards,” Jones said. “And because I respect you so much, I promise I won’t break anything on you.”

Tyson has been preparing for a return to the boxing ring. The former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion says he wants to compete in exhibition matches for charity. Many have called out Tyson for a showdown, including old rival Evander Holyfield. Tyson Fury’s father, John Fury, also threw his name in the hat.

“Iron” Mike has been highly sought after by promoters as well. Tyson reportedly turned down an $18 million offer from BKFC. Tyson has, however, been making appearances for top American wrestling promotion, AEW. Tyson has yet to have a wrestling match but it appears one with Chris Jericho could be a possibility. At the very least, it has been teased.