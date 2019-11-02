UFC Champion Kamaru Usman Isn’t Joyful Over Ben Askren’s Skid

UFC welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman and Ben Askren have had their issues, but “The Nigerian Nightmare” doesn’t take pleasure in seeing “Funky” fall.

Askren entered the UFC with an 18-0, 1 NC record. After defeating Robbie Lawler in controversial fashion in his UFC debut, Askren was on the wrong end of a record-setting knockout courtesy of Jorge Masvidal. Askren’s attempt to rebound failed as he was submitted by Demian Maia late last month.

Usman Takes No Joy In Askren’s Losses

Askren has fired off shots at Usman in the past, calling him “Marty from Nebraska.” Usman even confronted “Funky” about his comments backstage before a press conference back in February. When speaking to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, Usman said that despite the bad blood he isn’t joyous over seeing Askren suffer back-to-back defeats (via BJPenn.com).

Kamaru Usman discusses whether he has gotten any joy from seeing Ben Askren lose two in a row in the UFC.



Full interview: https://t.co/Eyr2Lul8Av pic.twitter.com/BGLjAQx9xc — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 2, 2019

“No absolutely not. I don’t take any joy in watching anybody lose because I understand what it is to lose. And as a, not just as a competitor, but as a mixed martial artist, you understand that we go through the highs of highs and the lows of lows. And for me it’s all good vibes all around you know. People might say certain things to me when I meet them, and I want them to address those things. If you have an issue with me I just want you to address it, but I don’t take any joy in watching someone lose. You know at the end of the day psychologically that does something to him.”

Askren has said that his goal was always to reach the top of the welterweight mountain in MMA. He told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that he is now considering retiring.