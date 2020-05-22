UFC Champion Stipe Miocic Fires Back At Critics Of His Absence

Stipe Miocic has heard the critics and he has no interest in entertaining them.

Miocic hasn’t competed since Aug. 2019 and fight fans are starting to become restless. While some don’t blame Miocic as we’re in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and he’s a first responder, others are simply impatient. That includes heavyweights Daniel Cormier and Curtis Blaydes.

Stipe Miocic Hits Back At Critics

Miocic has heard enough of fans and fighters expressing their gripes. Speaking to MMAFighting, Miocic fired back at his detractors.

“My coach, no joke, shut his gym down. He wasn’t taking any dudes, no one’s paying anything cause it’s not fair to everyone. They had a bunch of stuff outside the gym and a couple people, like five or six people were working out together, they were even six feet apart and someone saw that and reported it and he got cited by the CDC. That’s how strict they are. So everyone can just shut up cause they’re idiots.”

Cormier has been adamant about wanting to face Miocic a third time and said he’s willing to move on as long as the last bout of his pro MMA career is for a title. Miocic didn’t take too kindly to Cormier’s remarks.

“I don’t care. I really don’t care what his opinion is. Never did,” Miocic said about Cormier. “Honestly, he says one thing and then contradicts himself all the time.

“Apparently I’m not a champ. He just calls his own shots. Whatever. Everyone else is talking. Saying vacate or defend. Whatever, I can’t make everybody happy or anybody happy. I don’t care at this point. Stop crying.”

Time will tell what the UFC decides to do. The promotion’s president Dana White has said if it comes down to it, he’d strip Miocic of the heavyweight gold. Francis Ngannou has also been promised a title opportunity whether Miocic vs. Cormier III happens or not.