UFC Champion Valentina Shevchenko Praises Halle Berry

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has high praise for Halle Berry after working with her on the set of “Bruised.”

It’s no secret that Berry takes her craft seriously. The popular actress stars in the upcoming “Bruised” movie. The movie is about a disgraced MMA fighter who is only good at competing but she finds herself at a crossroads since she has even failed in that line of work. To prepare for the movie, Berry trained with UFC featherweight Brian Ortega and Shevchenko.

Shevchenko Heaps Praise On Berry

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Shevchenko had nothing but praise for Berry on her dedication as well as her appreciation for MMA.

“We trained four hours a day with Halle, training non-stop,” says Shevchenko. “She did everything amazing. For this movie she started training MMA – Muay Thai, Jiu-Jitsu – she started everything, two or three years ago. And she’s now in such a great shape, that I can say she can be very competitive for girls in UFC as well.”

“I don’t know if she will want to be a fighter, but she has the skills and level..and you will see it when the movie is released.”

Shevchenko is scheduled to clash with Joanne Calderwood on June 6. The women’s flyweight title bout will be featured on the UFC 251 card in Perth, Austalia. While not confirmed yet, many expect UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski to put his gold on the line against Max Holloway in a rematch. That bout would serve as the headliner.

When Shevchenko steps inside the Octagon with Calderwood, it’ll be the fourth time she puts her 125-pound title on the line. For Calderwood, this will be her first UFC title opportunity.

Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on the UFC 251 card. When fight night rolls around, you can count on us to deliver live coverage.