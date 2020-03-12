UFC Columbus Reportedly Being Moved To Las Vegas

UFC Columbus is making the move to Las Vegas if a new report is to be believed.

The UFC was scheduled to hold an event on March 28 inside the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a stop to large mass gatherings, including sporting events over fears of the coronavirus.

Combate, who reported UFC Brasilia now being an empty arena show, is also reportedly that the UFC will move their March 28 event to Las Vegas. The report also notes that the venue will most likely be the UFC Apex, which is the home of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

The main event of the March 28 card is set to be a heavyweight clash. Knockout artists Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will share the Octagon. The co-main event was supposed to feature a bantamweight tilt between former 135-pound champion Cody Garbrandt and Raphael Assuncao. Those plans have been derailed as Garbrandt is dealing with kidney issues and is off the card.

Welterweights Matt Brown and Miguel Baeza are set to compete on the main card as well as heavyweights Greg Hardy and Yorgan de Castro. The main card is expected to begin with a light heavyweight battle between Sam Alvey and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Here’s a look at the UFC Columbus card as of March 12.

Main Card (ESPN)

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. TBA

Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Miguel Baeza

Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro

Light Heavyweight: Sam Alvey vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Prelims (ESPN)