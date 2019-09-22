UFC Commentator Brendan Fitzgerald Hides Under Desk After UFC Mexico City Headliner (Video)

The scene at the conclusion of UFC Mexico City wasn’t pretty and commentator Brendan Fitzgerald took cover.

Last night (Sept. 21), UFC Mexico City took place inside Mexico City Arena. In the main event, Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens shared the Octagon. Just 15 seconds in, Rodriguez’s fingers swiped the eye of Stephens. “Lil’ Heathen” couldn’t continue and the fans in attendance weren’t pleased to say the least.

UFC Commentator Takes Cover As Garbage Flies

Once the fight was waved off, fans littered the Octagon with garbage. A video has surfaced showing Fitzgerald hiding under the commentary table.

LMFAO! Brendan Fitzgerald hiding under the desk from the Mexican fans is too much😂😂😂 #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/rzQKh1VxIO — NoOffenceMMA (@NoOffenceMMA) September 22, 2019

Rodriguez questioned the legitimacy of Stephens’ eye injury when speaking to reporters following UFC Mexico City. In a video posted by Karen Bryant, Stephens had the following response.

“Yair you think I’m faking bro? You’re the one who poked me in the eye,” Stephens said (h/t BJPENN.com). “Let’s run it back in four or five weeks, two weeks, whatever. I’ll be ready. Just a deep scratch, a deep bruise You’re the one who poked me. Let’s run it back motherf*cker. Let’s go.”

MMA News will keep you updated on the healing process for Stephens and whether or not the UFC decides to book Rodriguez vs. Stephens again.