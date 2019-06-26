UFC Commentator Joe Rogan Wants Jon Jones’ Only Loss Overturned

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan is in favor of having Jon Jones’ lone defeat changed.

Back in Dec. 2009, Jones took on Matt Hamill in the co-main event of TUF 10 Finale. Jones had Hamill in a bad way with ground-and-pound and referee Steve Mazzagatti finally called a halt to the bout in the opening frame. Instead of awarding Jones the TKO victory, Hamill won the fight via disqualification due to illegal 12-6 elbows.

Rogan Wants Jones Only Defeat To Be Overturned

UFC president Dana White revealed that he’s working with the Nevada State Athletic Commission to get Jones’ DQ loss to Hamill overturned. Rogan took to his Twitter account to side with White:

I’m in agreement with this 100%. The 12-6 elbow rule is one of the dumbest rules in combat sports. At the very least that fight should be a no contest. He was completely dominant. — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 25, 2019

Jones’ record stands at 24-1, 1 NC. He’s set to defend his UFC light heavyweight championship against Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC 239 on July 6. The bout will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

