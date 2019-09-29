UFC Copenhagen Bonuses, Live Gate & Attendance Revealed

The UFC Copenhagen bonuses, live gate and attendance have been released.

UFC Copenhagen took place inside Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark on Saturday afternoon (September 28) that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

Headlining the card was a middleweight clash between Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier. Cannonier won the fight by TKO in the second round.

The co-main event saw lightweight action between Mark Madsen and Danilo Belluardo, which featured Madsen smoke Belluardo in seconds in the opening round to win by TKO.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Jared Cannonier, Ovince Saint Preux, John Phillips and Jack Shore.

UFC Copenhagen Results: Cannonier TKO’s Hermansson

Phillips capped off the preliminary card when he knocked out Alen Amedovski in the first round. On the flip side, Shore beat Nohelin Hernandez by rear-naked choke in the third round of the first fight of the evening that was an exciting bout.

There were no “Fight of the Night” honors due to the four Performance of the Night bonuses given out as mentioned above.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 12,767 fans. A live gate number came out to $1.6 million.

