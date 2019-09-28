UFC Copenhagen Highlights: Gilbert Burns Decisions Gunnar Nelson

Gilbert Burns decisions Gunnar Nelson at UFC Copenhagen.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Copenhagen event on ESPN+ from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

This was a fight that saw both men go back and forth as they had their moments in each round not only striking but on the ground as well. Nelson advanced the movement that led to him scoring takedowns while Burns put on a good performance. Burns put in a strong third round with takedowns. In the end, the judges gave the win to Burns.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

It was initially going to be a welterweight contest between Nelson and Thiago Alves.

Nelson was coming off a split decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC London and was also 1-2 in his last three fights. He looked to establish a winning streak and climb the ranks further.

For Burns, it was the second fight in a row that Burns stepped in on short notice. He moved up from lightweight to defeat Alexey Kunchenko in his welterweight debut. In all, he was on a three-fight winning streak.

