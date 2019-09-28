UFC Copenhagen Highlights: Ion Cutelaba Smashes Khalil Rountree Jr.

Ion Cutelaba smashed Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC Copenhagen

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Copenhagen event on ESPN+ from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

In round one, Cutelaba took him down and then smashed him with strikes and elbows on the ground to wrap it up.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

HULK SMASH@ICutelaba finishes Rountree Jr. with a barrage of punches and elbows #UFCCopenhagen pic.twitter.com/3v2b4U7gym — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 28, 2019

Cutelaba was coming off a submission defeat to former title challenger Glover Teixeira but had previously won three of his last four bouts.

Rountree picked up arguably his most impressive win after dominating Eryk Anders by unanimous decision at the UFC 236 pay-per-view. The win came after a knockout loss to Johnny Walker last year. Prior to that, he knocked out Gokhan Saki.

