UFC Copenhagen Highlights: Jack Shore Taps Nohelin Hernandez

Jack Shore taps Nohelin Hernandez at UFC Copenhagen

The finish of the fight came in the third round when Shore took him down after dominating the majority of the fight where he landed several punches and then locked in a rear-naked choke. Hernandez can’t escape and taps out

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC Copenhagen event on ESPN+ from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Collected and calculated!



The Welshman gets the finish in his Octagon debut!@JackShoreMMA #UFCCopenhagen pic.twitter.com/uWJ3bvzxWw — UFC (@ufc) September 28, 2019

