UFC Copenhagen Highlights: Jared Cannonier Upsets Jack Hermansson

Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier didn’t last long at UFC Copenhagen.

In just the second round, Cannonier caught him moving forward and landed a nice uppercut that dropped him. Cannonier swarmed him with strikes on the ground for the win.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC Copenhagen event on ESPN+ from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Coming into this fight, Hermansson was the favorite by oddsmakers. Also, Hermansson was ranked #5 while Cannonier was #9 in the UFC middleweight rankings.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC's official Twitter account:

Hermansson was coming off of a decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at UFC Fort Lauderdale heading into this show. This is where he stepped in on short notice to defeat the Brazilian. Thus, this win extended his winning streak to four as he had two big wins in a row after submitting David Branch in under a minute.

Cannonier was coming off of a first-round TKO win over Anderson Silva at the UFC 237 pay-per-view event heading into this show. As a result of this win, it extended his winning streak to two and 2-0 while fighting at middleweight. His middleweight debut came on short notice against David Branch who he knocked out in the second round.

