UFC Copenhagen Highlights: John Phillips Knocks Out Alen Amedovski In Seconds

Alen Amedovski vs. John Phillips ended with a bang at UFC Copenhagen
The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC Copenhagen event on ESPN+ from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.
In the first round of the fight, both fighters were throwing bombs until Phillips dropped him with a left hook then KO’d him with another one to wrap it up. This was the third fastest KO finish in UFC middleweight history.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
