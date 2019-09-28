UFC Copenhagen Highlights: Mark Madsen Runs Through Danilo Belluardo

Mark Madsen smashed Danilo Belluardo at UFC Copenhagen

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Copenhagen event on ESPN+ from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Madsen immediately took him down then rained down strikes to earn the first-round finish. Complete domination.

UFC Copenhagen Results: Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

🏅 @MarkTheOlympian has quite the story.



🔘 Retired from Olympic competition 18 months ago

🔘 Started MMA, and went 8-0

🔘 Made his UFC debut in his hometown w/ a first-round finish pic.twitter.com/idlINhoRoN — UFC (@ufc) September 28, 2019

Belluardo had racked up six straight wins to get signed by the UFC. In his promotional debut, he dropped a second round TKO loss to Joel Alvarez back in June.

Madsen had picked up eight straight wins to get signed by the promotion. He had only gone the distance in three of those fights while mostly fighting under the Cage Warrior banner.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Copenhagen. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.