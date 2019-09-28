UFC Copenhagen Highlights: Nicolas Dalby Outlasts Alex Oliveira

Nicolas Dalby vs. Alex Oliveira went the distance at UFC Copenhagen.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Copenhagen event on ESPN+ from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

This fight went everywhere with both men scoring some significant strikes and takedowns. Olivera shined in the first while it was all Dalby in the second round. Round three ended with Dalby landing some big elbow strikes but the clock expired. After 15 minutes, the judges gave the win to Dalby.

Dalby ends the round with some nasty elbows!

Dalby ends the round with some nasty elbows!



Who took this on your scorecard? #UFCCopenhagen pic.twitter.com/Gf3SRB7Uvd — UFC (@ufc) September 28, 2019

Oliveira had dropped two straight fights before accepting this bout that includes a submission loss to Gunnar Nelson at the UFC 231 pay-per-view event and Mike Perry by decision back in April.

Dalby made his second stint official in this bout after being released from the Las Vegas-based promotion in 2016. Since then, he has racked up three straight wins and a no contest to earn a spot back under the banner of the UFC.

