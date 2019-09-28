UFC Copenhagen Highlights: Ovince Saint Preux Taps Michal Oleksiejczuk

Ovince Saint Preux taps Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Copenhagen

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Copenhagen event on ESPN+ from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Throughout the fight, OSP continued to work for takedowns, which he was successful at and led to the finish. In the second round, OSP locked in a Von Preux choke for the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! 🤯@003_OSP adds ANOTHER Von Preux choke to the resume #UFCCopenhagen pic.twitter.com/vHmuZ0GQBU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 28, 2019

He did it … AGAIN!@003_OSP hits the VON PREUX choke and submits Oleksiejczuk! pic.twitter.com/D8M2KWYpeD — UFC (@ufc) September 28, 2019

Body shots for Oleksiejczuk on point in round 1! #UFCCopenhagen pic.twitter.com/yT7ngNNyNK — UFC (@ufc) September 28, 2019

Preux was coming into this fight on a two-fight losing skid after not having picked up a victory inside the Octagon since June 2018 where he submitted Tyson Pedro. His previous outing saw him get submitted by Nikita Krylov in the second round of their UFC 236 showdown back in April.

Oleksiejczuk was on an 11-fight win streak heading into this fight after he made his promotional debut back in December of 2017 against Khalil Rountree. The fight was ruled a No Contest after the NSAC overturned the original decision. Oleksiejczuk has moved on in a big way as he racked up back-to-back first-round knockout wins over Gian Villante and Gadzhimurad Antigulov.

