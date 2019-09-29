UFC Copenhagen Reebok Fighter Payouts: Ovince Saint Preux Tops List

UFC Copenhagen is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Copenhagen (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 18) took place on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. The main card aired on ESPN+ at 2 PM ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN+ at 11 AM ET.

Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier in a middleweight bout headlined the show that saw Cannonier win by TKO in the second round.

In the co-headliner, Mark Madsen vs. Danilo Belluardo in a lightweight bout took place that featured Madsen smoke Belluardo in seconds in the opening round.

UFC Copenhagen Results: Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier

Rounding out the six-bout main card was Gunnar Nelson vs. Gilbert Burns in a welterweight bout, Ion Cutelaba vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight bout, Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Ovince Saint Preux in a light heavyweight showdown, and Nicolas Dalby vs. Alex Oliveira in a welterweight battle.

Preux topped the list with $20,000 and was followed by Oliveira at $15,000.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Jared Cannonier: $5,000 def. Jack Hermansson: $5,000

Mark Madsen: $3,500 def. Danilo Belluardo: $3,500

Gilbert Burns: $10,000 def. Gunnar Nelson: $10,000

Ion Cutelaba: $5,000 def. Khalil Rountree: $5,000

Ovince Saint Preux: $20,000 def. Michal Oleksiejczuk: $4,000

Nicolas Dalby: $4,000 def. Alex Oliveira: $15,000

John Phillips: $4,000 def. Alen Amedovski: $3,500

Makhmud Muradov: $3,500 def. Alessio Di Chirico: $5,000

Ismail Naurdiev: $3,500 def. Siyar Bahadurzada: $5,000

Giga Chikadze: $3,500 def. Brandon Davis: $5,000

Lina Lansberg: $5,000 def. Macy Chiasson: $4,000

Marc Diakiese: $5,000 def. Lando Vannata: $5,000

Jack Shore: $3,500 def. Nohelin Hernandez: $3,500