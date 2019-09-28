UFC Copenhagen Results: Hermansson vs. Cannonier

UFC Copenhagen goes down today (Sat. September 28, 2019) from the Royal Arena. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier.

Hermansson was coming off of a decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at UFC Fort Lauderdale heading into this show. This is where he stepped in on short notice to defeat the Brazilian.

Thus, this win extended his winning streak to four as he had two big wins in a row after submitting David Branch in under a minute.

Cannonier was coming off of a first-round TKO win over Anderson Silva at the UFC 237 pay-per-view event heading into this show. As a result of this win, it extended his winning streak to two and 2-0 while fighting at middleweight.

His middleweight debut came on short notice against David Branch who he knocked out in the second round.

The co-headliner will see Mark Madsen vs. Danilo Belluardo in a lightweight bout.

Rounding out the six-bout main card is Gunnar Nelson vs. Gilbert Burns in a welterweight bout, Ion Cutelaba vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight bout, Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Ovince Saint Preux in a light heavyweight showdown, and Nicolas Dalby vs. Alex Oliveira in a welterweight battle.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights from Copenhagen, Denmark. Check out MMA News’ UFC Copenhagen results below:

Quick UFC Copenhagen Results

Main Card (2 PM ET, ESPN+)

Middleweight bout: Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier

Lightweight bout: Mark Madsen vs. Danilo Belluardo

Welterweight bout: Gunnar Nelson vs. Gilbert Burns

Light Heavyweight bout: Ion Cutelaba vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Light Heavyweight bout: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Welterweight bout: Nicolas Dalby vs. Alex Oliveira

Preliminary Card (11 AM ET, ESPN+)

Middleweight bout: Alen Amedovski vs. John Phillips

Middleweight Alessio Di Chirico vs. Makhmud Muradov

Welterweight bout: Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Ismail Naurdiev

Featherweight bout: Brandon Davis vs. Giga Chikadze

Women’s bantamweight bout: Macy Chiasson vs. Lina Länsberg

Lightweight bout: Lando Vannata vs. Marc Diakiese

Bantamweight bout: Jack Shore vs. Nohelin Hernandez

**Keep refreshing for live results**