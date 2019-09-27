UFC Copenhagen Weigh-in Results: All Fighters Hit Their Marks

The UFC Copenhagen weigh-in results have arrived.

Tomorrow (Sept. 27), UFC Copenhagen will take place inside the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. In the main event, middleweights Jack Hermansson (see our interview with him here) and Jared Cannonier will collide. Both men hit their target at 185 pounds.

The co-headliner features lightweight action as Danilo Belluardo goes one-on-one with Mark Madsen. Belluardo weighed in at 156 pounds, while Madsen clocked in at 155 pounds.

Welterweights Gilbert Burns and Gunnar Nelson are also set to compete on tomorrow’s card. Both men tipped the scales at 171 pounds.

Stick with MMA News tomorrow for live coverage of UFC Copenhagen. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Peep the UFC Copenhagen weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+)

Jack Hermansson (185) vs. Jared Cannonier (185)

Danilo Belluardo (156) vs. Mark Madsen (155)

Gilbert Burns (171) vs. Gunnar Nelson (171)

Ion Cutelaba (205) vs. Khalil Rountree (205)

Michal Oleksiejczuk (205) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (206)

Nicolas Dalby (171) vs. Alex Oliveira (171)

Prelims (ESPN+)