UFC Decides Not To Re-Sign Jimmy Smith

Renowned mixed martial arts commentator Jimmy Smith is done with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

For years, Jimmy Smith was known as the voice of Bellator. While that distinction is usually reserved for the play-by-play announcer, Smith was able to separate himself as a color commentator much like Joe Rogan has done for the UFC. Back in Jan. 2018, Smith signed with the UFC and many had high hopes for the deal. Just one year later, Smith is out.

Jimmy Smith Announces UFC Departure

Smith took to Twitter to reveal that the UFC has decided not to re-sign him. He took the time to thank those who supported him throughout the run:

“Now that the New Year has arrived I’m afraid I have to announce that the UFC has declined to re-sign me and my time with the promotion has come to an end. I just want to thank everyone at the promotion who made me feel welcome and appreciate at every single show. I tried my utmost to show the fighters the respect they deserved for giving their lives to this sport and hope they felt that when they heard what I had to say. The UFC fans were truly amazing and I wish I could thank each and every one of you for your support and even your criticism because it made me strive to be better. Wishing everyone a great 2019 and on to the next fight…Adios Amigos.”

The UFC’s color commentators are mostly current or former fighters on their roster. You’ve got Daniel Cormier, Dominick Cruz, Paul Felder, and soon Michael Bisping. The desk analyst spots are also filled by current or former UFC fighters. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on Smith’s commentating future.

Do you think the UFC made a mistake not re-signing Jimmy Smith?