The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has denied that Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier will be contested for a new 165-pound title despite both men tweeting otherwise.

Diaz made some waves last night (Sept. 25) when he sent a tweet out claiming that he and Poirier would now be headlining UFC 230 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 3. He even went as far as to say the bout will determine the first ever 165-pound champion.

See that tweet for yourself:

I’m Happy to announce that I’m bringing a new weight devision to the Ufc

I’ll be fighting the main event November 3rd in nyc against Dustin Poirier for the first ever 165lb belt superfighter devision

I’m happy to be apart of history @ufc @danawhite — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 26, 2018

To add fuel to the fire, Poirier also took to Twitter and appeared to have confirmed Diaz’s claims:

Its been a long journey but here we are. NYC 1st ever 165lb Title in the UFC! #THEREWILLBEBLOOD #THUGJITSU — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 26, 2018

UFC Denies Diaz vs. Poirier Being 165-Pound Title Bout

It looks like Diaz and Poirier were simply trying to force the UFC’s hand. Damon Martin reached out to UFC officials, who denied that the bout has been promoted to the main event of UFC 230 for a new title. Furthermore, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto got in touch with UFC president Dana White, who said the promotion is still working on a main event.

Many fighters have offered their support for a 165-pound weight class. Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, and Michael Chiesa are just a few fighters who have been adamant about bringing in a 165-pound division. Whether or not the UFC will budge remains to be seen, but for now they’re sticking to their guns.

Do you think the UFC should give Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier what they want and end the search for a UFC 230 main event?