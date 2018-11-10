Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Denver

The last-minute UFC Denver betting odds are in.

Tonight (Nov. 10), UFC Denver (see live results here) will be held inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. In the main event, Chan Sung Jung will do battle against the returning Yair Rodriguez. This will be Rodriguez’s first fight since May 2017 and he will go into the bout as a very slim favorite.

The co-main event will see former UFC lightweight title contender Donald Cerrone go one-on-one with Mike Perry. Perry has fired off plenty of verbal shots leading up to this bout due to Cerrone’s split from Jackson-Wink MMA. Some call into question just how serious Perry is taking the issue as he made Cerrone chuckle during the UFC Denver faceoffs. Perry will be going into this bout as the favorite.

Check out odds for the entire card courtesy of 5Dimes (via OddsShark.com):

Main Card

Yair Rodriguez (-110) vs. Chan Sung Jung (+100)

Mike Perry (-185) vs. Donald Cerrone (+170)

Germaine de Randamie (-190) vs. Raquel Pennington (+175)

Beneil Dariush (-150) vs. Thiago Moises (+140)

Maycee Barber (-395) vs. Hannah Cifers (+350)

Luis Pena (-160) vs. Michael Trizano (+150)

Prelims

Ashley Yoder (-135) vs. Amanda Cooper (+125)

Bobby Moffett (-115) vs. Chas Skelly (+105)

Davi Ramos (-935) vs. John Gunther (+735)

Devonte Smith (-215) vs. Julian Erosa (+195)

Eric Shelton (-130) vs. Joseph Morales (+120)

Mark De La Rosa (-255) vs. Joby Sanchez (+235)

MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC Denver tonight. We’ve got you covered from the prelims to the main card. You can count on us to deliver live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

What do you think about the UFC Denver betting odds? Do you sense an upset or two on the horizon?