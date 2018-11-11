UFC Denver Bonuses, Live Gate & Attendance Revealed

Yair Rodriguez
The UFC Denver bonuses, live gate and attendance have been released.

Last night (Nov. 10), UFC Denver took place inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. Headlining the card was a featherweight clash between Yair Rodriguez and the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Rodriguez connected with a spectacular upward elbow with just one second left in the fight to knock Jung out cold. The official scorecards revealed that Jung was ahead in the fight. Both men received $50,000 bonuses for “Fight of the Night.” Rodriguez also received a bonus for “Performance of the Night.”

The co-main event saw a welterweight bout between hometown favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Mike Perry. There was some bad blood going into this one as Cerrone split from Jackson-Wink MMA. In the end it was “Cowboy” who nabbed a first-round submission. He brought his infant son into the Octagon to show everyone what truly matters. Cerrone took home a “Performance of the Night” bonus.

The card also saw former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie in action. She went one-on-one with former women’s bantamweight title challenger Raquel Pennington. “The Iron Lady” took a unanimous decision victory.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 11,426 fans. The live gate number was $946,700. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Denver. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Do you agree with the UFC’s choice of bonus winners?

