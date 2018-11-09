UFC Denver Faceoffs: Mike Perry Makes ‘Cowboy’ Chuckle (Video)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set for an event tomorrow night (Nov. 10) inside the Pepsi Center in Dever, Colorado.

UFC Denver (see preview here) will feature a featherweight scrap between the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung and Yair Rodriguez. The two competitors tipped the scales today. Both men made weight and their bout has been made official. They engaged in a faceoff as seen above (via MMAFighting.com).

Also facing off were the co-main event fighters. Welterweights Donald Cerrone and Mike Perry stared down after they both successfully made weight. Other main card fighters also did a faceoff.

Perhaps the most memorable faceoff was the one between “Cowboy” and “Platinum.” While Perry has said some unfavorable things about Cerrone for leaving Jackson-Wink MMA, “Cowboy” insists that his problems weren’t with Perry and were instead aimed at Mike Winkeljohn. Apparently, Perry also sees no serious beef with Cerrone. During their staredown, Perry had some fun doing the infamous “Just Bleed” pose to celebrate the UFC’s 25th Anniversary. Perry’s antics gave Cerrone a good chuckle.

As mentioned, the UFC Denver weigh-ins took place earlier today. Raquel Pennington is the only fighter to have missed weight. Maycee Barber was given extra time to hit her target and she made it.

Tomorrow night’s action will begin with the UFC Fight Pass prelims at 7 p.m. ET. The action will transition to FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Viewers won’t want to change the channel as the main card will also be on FS1 beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of the event from the prelims to the main card.

Which bout are you looking forward to the most on the UFC Denver card?