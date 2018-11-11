UFC Denver Highlights: Bobby Moffett Scores Controversial Victory

Bobby Moffett got his hand raised but did it in controversial fashion against Chas Skelly.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Denver from at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on FOX Sports 1. In the second round of the fight, the two stars were on the ground when Skelly wall walks to get the sweep, but right into a d’arce choke. Skelly moving to stay out of it, and it looked like he was unconscious and the fight was stopped. Skelly looked out, but he protested that stoppage really quick. The referee took a look at the replay and the stopped stayed.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Denver. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.