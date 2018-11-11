UFC Denver Highlights: Davi Ramos Taps John Gunther

By
Randal Corp
-
0

Davi Ramos put away John Gunther in quick fashion.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Denver from at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on FOX Sports 1. Ramos with a takedown right out of the gate, cuts straight to side control and back control as Gunther scrambles. Ramos fishing for the rear-naked choke and got it for the win. Ramos absolutely runs through Gunther in the first-round.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Denver. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

