UFC Denver Highlights: Davi Ramos Taps John Gunther

Davi Ramos put away John Gunther in quick fashion.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Denver from at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on FOX Sports 1. Ramos with a takedown right out of the gate, cuts straight to side control and back control as Gunther scrambles. Ramos fishing for the rear-naked choke and got it for the win. Ramos absolutely runs through Gunther in the first-round.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Third victory by rear-naked choke in a row for Davi Ramos. pic.twitter.com/3JDpIIWKng — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 11, 2018

