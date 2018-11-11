UFC Denver Highlights: Devonte Smith Stuns Julian Erosa With Early Finish

Devonte Smith woke up the crowd with some slick moves against Julian Erosa.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Denver from at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on FOX Sports 1. In the very first round, Smith landed a huge right hand that dropped Erosa then followed it up with strikes on the ground to finish the fight. This win marked the promotional debut of Smith and extends his winning streak to five.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

First round win by KO, Devonte Smith knows how to make a @ufc debut! pic.twitter.com/TfmGxbZarz — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 11, 2018

