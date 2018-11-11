UFC Denver Highlights: Donald Cerrone Submits Mike Perry

Randal Corp
After all of the bad blood, Donald Cerrone submitted Mike Perry.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Denver from at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on FOX Sports 1. “Cowboy” and Perry exchanged strikes before Perry was able to score a takedown in the first round. However, Cerrone found a way to pull out of it by locking in an ambar in order to secure a win. There was a lot of trash talk coming into this fight due to Perry training at Jackson Wink.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Denver. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

