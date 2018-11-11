UFC Denver Highlights: Donald Cerrone Submits Mike Perry

After all of the bad blood, Donald Cerrone submitted Mike Perry.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Denver from at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on FOX Sports 1. “Cowboy” and Perry exchanged strikes before Perry was able to score a takedown in the first round. However, Cerrone found a way to pull out of it by locking in an ambar in order to secure a win. There was a lot of trash talk coming into this fight due to Perry training at Jackson Wink.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Making history in his home town, take a bow @Cowboycerrone, you deserve it! pic.twitter.com/EX3IIOdwZ6 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 11, 2018

"I never knew what I was fighting for before. Now I do."@CowboyCerrone on having his son. #UFCDenver pic.twitter.com/K3DAho3llr — UFC (@ufc) November 11, 2018

