UFC Denver Highlights: Maycee Barber Busts Up Hannah Cifers To Victory

Maycee Barber put down Hannah Cifers with a hail of strikes.

The two fighters met in a women’s strawweight bout at the UFC Denver from at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on FOX Sports 1. In the second round, Maycee Barber was able to continue her assault with strikes and elbows on Cifers in order to pick up a TKO victory in bloody fashion. This fight marked the promotional debut of Barber, which extends her winning streak to six.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Straight Domination by Maycee Barber 👀 pic.twitter.com/JEwOWL3K8F — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 11, 2018

Cifers just ate that elbow like it was nothing!#UFCDenver pic.twitter.com/OPUlPg7mKg — UFC (@ufc) November 11, 2018

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Denver. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.