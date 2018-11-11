UFC Denver Highlights: Yair Rodriguez Lands Sick Elbow To Sleep Chan Sung Jung

Yair Rodriguez pulled off an amazing finish over Chan Sung Jung.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Denver from at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on FOX Sports 1. It was a crazy fight that had all of the offerings that fight fans look for in a fight. From striking to takedowns to an exciting fight throughout. Oh and a great finish. Rodriguez sleeps Zombie in the closing seconds with an elbow. This is how the fight ended at the buzzard. Rodriguez got the KO win with just one second left on the clock.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

1 second left… No better way to go out on the 25th Anniversary! pic.twitter.com/aGg1Z0bAeO — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 11, 2018

BIG right hand by TKZ wobbles Rodriguez, but he survives! #UFCDenver pic.twitter.com/rOwOkNLKg5 — UFC (@ufc) November 11, 2018

