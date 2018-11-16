The UFC Denver Ratings Are In

The ratings for UFC Denver (UFC Fight Night 139) are in, and according to ShowBuzz, the main card turned in a strong number of 840,000 viewers, which is the highest ratings in over five months. The preliminary card had a viewership of 565,000 viewers, which topped the numbers for the UFC Moncton main card on October 27th. Both the main card and the prelims for UFC Denver aired on FS1.

The featured preliminary bout saw Ashley Yoder pull out a razor-thin split decision victory over Amanda Cooper, perhaps bringing an end to Cooper’s UFC career by handing her a second consecutive loss and bringing her professional record to 3-5.

The main card of UFC Denver featured a co-main event of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone ending his grudge with Jackson Wink by taking his frustrations out on relatively new gym member Mike Perry by scoring the first-round armbar submission and breaking all kinds of records in the process. And finally, the night capped off with a Fight of the Year candidate with Yair Rodriguez pulling off the improbable jaw-dropping finish of Chan Sung Jung in a finish that Dana White called “the craziest finish ever:

“There was one second left on the clock when he landed that elbow, and Yair was losing 4-to-1,” White said following the event. “‘Zombie’ had the fight in the bag, he had one second to go and, wow, what a finish.” And White should be happy to learn how many viewers turned in to witness it.

Were these the numbers you expected for UFC Denver?