UFC Denver Reebok Fighter Payouts: Donald Cerrone Makes Bank

UFC Denver is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Denver (also known as UFC Fight Night 139) took place on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The main card aired on FOX Sports 1. The preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.

Yair Rodriguez ($5,000) vs. Chan Sung Jung ($5,000) in a featherweight bout served as the headliner. Donald Cerrone ($20,000) vs. Mike Perry ($5,000) in a welterweight bout was the co-main event.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Raquel Pennington ($5,000) vs. Germaine de Randamie ($5,000) in a women’s bantamweight bout, Beneil Dariush vs. Thiago Moises in a lightweight bout, Maycee Barber vs. Hannah Cifers in a women’s strawweight bout, and Mike Trizano vs. Luis Pena in a lightweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Yair Rodriguez: $5,000 def. Chan Sung Jung: $5,000

Donald Cerrone: $20,000 def. Mike Perry: $5,000

Germaine de Randamie: $5,000 def. Raquel Pennington: $5,000

Beneil Dariush: $10,000 def. Thiago Moises: $3,500

Maycee Barber: $3,500 def. Hannah Cifers: $3,500

Mike Trizano: $3,500 def. Luis Pena: $3,500

Ashley Yoder: $4,000 def. Amanda Cooper: $5,000

Bobby Moffett: $3,500 def. Chas Skelly: $5,000

Davi Ramos: $4,000 def. John Gunther: $3,500

Devonte Smith: $3,500 def. Julian Erosa: $3,500

Eric Shelton: $4,000 def. Joseph Morales: $3,500

Mark De La Rosa: $3,500 def. Joby Sanchez: $4,000