UFC Denver Results: Korean Zombie vs. Yair Rodriguez

Tonight (Sat. November 10, 2018) UFC Fight Night 139 goes down from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The show is headlined by a featherweight match-up between “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung and Yair Rodriguez. Also, an interesting fight between welterweights Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Mike Perry will co-headline the card.

Former UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger Raquel Pennington will face ex-145-pound champion Germaine de Randamie. There are several other great fights on the UFC’s 25th Anniversary card. Check out the full card, along with MMA News’ UFC Denver results, here below. Also, be sure to follow along with us on Twitter @mmanews_com:

Main Card:

Featherweight: Chan Sung Jung vs. Yair Rodriguez

Preliminary Card:

Women’s strawweight: Ashley Yoder vs. Amanda Cooper

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

Flyweight: Joseph Morales vs. Eric Shelton

**MMA News’ coverage of UFC Denver begins at 7 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**