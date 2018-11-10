UFC Denver Results: Korean Zombie vs. Yair Rodriguez

Tonight (Sat. November 10, 2018) UFC Fight Night 139 goes down from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The show is headlined by a featherweight match-up between “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung and Yair Rodriguez. Also, an interesting fight between welterweights Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Mike Perry will co-headline the card.
Former UFC women's bantamweight title challenger Raquel Pennington will face ex-145-pound champion Germaine de Randamie. There are several other great fights on the UFC's 25th Anniversary card.
Main Card:
- Featherweight: Chan Sung Jung vs. Yair Rodriguez
- Welterweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Mike Perry
- Women’s catchweight (138 pounds): Raquel Pennington vs. Germaine de Randamie
- Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Thiago Moises
- Women’s strawweight: Maycee Barber vs. Hannah Cifers
- Lightweight: Mike Trizano vs. Luis Pena
Preliminary Card:
- Women’s strawweight: Ashley Yoder vs. Amanda Cooper
- Featherweight: Chas Skelly vs. Bobby Moffett
- Lightweight: Davi Ramos vs. John Gunther
- Lightweight: Devonte Smith vs. Julian Erosa
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:
- Flyweight: Joseph Morales vs. Eric Shelton
- Bantamweight: Mark de la Rosa vs. Joby Sanchez
