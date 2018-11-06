UFC Denver: Rodriguez vs. Jung Preview

The UFC returns with a new event this weekend with their upcoming UFC Denver show.
UFC Denver (also known as UFC Fight Night 139) is set to take place on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Yair Rodriguez vs. Chan Sung Jung in a featherweight bout will serve as the headliner. Jung, who is a former title contender, has been inactive in recent years with just one fight since challenging then-champion Jose Aldo at UFC 163 in August 2013 as he scored a KO win over Dennis Bermudez in the first round of their UFC Fight Night 104 headliner in his latest fight.
Donald Cerrone vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout will be the main event. Cerrone lost to rising contender Leon Edwards by unanimous decision in the main event of the UFC Singapore event in Kallang, Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and as a result of this loss, Cerrone is now just 1-4 in his last five fights.
Rounding out the six bout main card is Raquel Pennington vs. Germaine de Randamie in a women’s bantamweight bout, Joseph Benavidez vs. Ray Borg in a flyweight bout, Maycee Barber vs. Hannah Cifers in a women’s strawweight bout, and Mike Trizano vs. Luis Pena in a lightweight bout.
The Card
MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)
Featherweight Bout: Yair Rodriguez vs. Chan Sung Jung
Welterweight Bout: Donald Cerrone vs. Mike Perry
Female Bantamweight Bout: Raquel Pennington vs. Germaine de Randamie
Flyweight Bout: Joseph Benavidez vs. Ray Borg
Strawweight Bout: Maycee Barber vs. Hannah Cifers
Lightweight Bout: Mike Trizano vs. Luis Pena
PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)
Strawweight Bout: Ashley Yoder vs. Amanda Cooper
Featherweight Bout: Chas Skelly vs. Bobby Moffett
Lightweight: Bout: Beneil Dariush vs. Thiago Moises
Lightweight: Bout: Devonte Smith vs. Julian Erosa
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)
Lightweight Bout: Davi Ramos vs. John Gunther
Flyweight Bout: Joseph Morales vs. Eric Shelton
Bantamweight Bout: Mark de la Rosa vs. Jordan Espinosa
Do you plan on watching this event? Sound off in the comment section.