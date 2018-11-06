UFC Denver: Rodriguez vs. Jung Preview

The UFC returns with a new event this weekend with their upcoming UFC Denver show.

UFC Denver (also known as UFC Fight Night 139) is set to take place on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

Yair Rodriguez vs. Chan Sung Jung in a featherweight bout will serve as the headliner. Jung, who is a former title contender, has been inactive in recent years with just one fight since challenging then-champion Jose Aldo at UFC 163 in August 2013 as he scored a KO win over Dennis Bermudez in the first round of their UFC Fight Night 104 headliner in his latest fight.

Donald Cerrone vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout will be the main event. Cerrone lost to rising contender Leon Edwards by unanimous decision in the main event of the UFC Singapore event in Kallang, Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and as a result of this loss, Cerrone is now just 1-4 in his last five fights.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Raquel Pennington vs. Germaine de Randamie in a women’s bantamweight bout, Joseph Benavidez vs. Ray Borg in a flyweight bout, Maycee Barber vs. Hannah Cifers in a women’s strawweight bout, and Mike Trizano vs. Luis Pena in a lightweight bout.

The Card

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

Featherweight Bout: Yair Rodriguez vs. Chan Sung Jung

Welterweight Bout: Donald Cerrone vs. Mike Perry

Female Bantamweight Bout: Raquel Pennington vs. Germaine de Randamie

Flyweight Bout: Joseph Benavidez vs. Ray Borg

Strawweight Bout: Maycee Barber vs. Hannah Cifers

Lightweight Bout: Mike Trizano vs. Luis Pena

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Strawweight Bout: Ashley Yoder vs. Amanda Cooper

Featherweight Bout: Chas Skelly vs. Bobby Moffett

Lightweight: Bout: Beneil Dariush vs. Thiago Moises

Lightweight: Bout: Devonte Smith vs. Julian Erosa

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

Lightweight Bout: Davi Ramos vs. John Gunther

Flyweight Bout: Joseph Morales vs. Eric Shelton

Bantamweight Bout: Mark de la Rosa vs. Jordan Espinosa

Do you plan on watching this event? Sound off in the comment section.