UFC Denver Salaries: Donald Cerrone Makes Bank

The Colorado State Athletic Commission released the UFC Denver salaries on and some of the top tier talents got paid some major cash.

UFC Denver (also known as UFC Fight Night 139) took place on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The main card aired on FOX Sports 1. The preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.

Yair Rodriguez ($209,000) vs. Chan Sung Jung ($78,000) in a featherweight bout served as the headliner. Donald Cerrone ($390,000) vs. Mike Perry ($47,000) in a welterweight bout was the co-main event.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Raquel Pennington vs. Germaine de Randamie in a women’s bantamweight bout, Beneil Dariush vs. Thiago Moises in a lightweight bout, Maycee Barber vs. Hannah Cifers in a women’s strawweight bout, and Mike Trizano vs. Luis Pena in a lightweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of TheSportsDaily:

Donald Cerrone: $390,000 ($160,000 to show, $160,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yair Rodriguez: $209,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Beneil Dariush: $106,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chan Sung Jung: $78,000 ($23,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Perry: $47,000 ($42,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Germaine de Randamie: $40,600 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $5,600 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Davi Ramos: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mark De La Rosa: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Chas Skelly: $30,000 ($25,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ashley Yoder: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Eric Shelton: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Raquel Pennington: $27,400 ($28,000 to show, $5,600 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Amanda Cooper: $24,000 ($19,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Maycee Barber: $23,500 ($10,000, $10,000, $3,500)

Mike Trizano: $23,500 ($10,000, $10,000, $3,500)

Bobby Moffett: $23,500 ($10,000, $10,000, $3,500)

Devonte Smith: $23,500 ($10,000, $10,000, $3,500)

John Gunther: $17,000 ($12,000, $500)

Luis Pena: $15,500 ($12,000, $3,500)

Julian Erosa: $15,500 ($12,000, $3,500)

Joseph Morales: $15,500 ($12,000, $3,500)

Joby Sanchez: $15,000 ($10,000, $3,500)

Thiago Moises: $13,500 ($10,000, $3,500)

Hannah Cifers: $13,500 ($10,000, $3,500)