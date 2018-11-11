UFC Denver Scorecard Reveals ‘Korean Zombie’ Was Ahead Before KO Loss To Yair Rodriguez

Chan Sung Jung was on his way to victory at UFC Denver if not for that final second.

In the main event of UFC Denver, Jung took on Yair Rodriguez. The action took place inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The “Korean Zombie” and “El Pantera” went to war and were both a bit busted up. Jung appeared to be a slight step ahead of Rodriguez as the fight went along, but he couldn’t escape the wildly creative striking of his opponent.

Official Scorecard For Rodriguez vs. Jung

With just one second left in the fight, Rodriguez landed an insane upward elbow that knocked Jung out cold. Below, you can view the official score totals which reveal that the “Korean Zombie” was ahead in the fight (courtesy of our Damon Martin):

Here's the scorecard for Yair Rodriguez vs. The Korean Zombie for those interested #UFCDenver pic.twitter.com/lAh00Y5sNl — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) November 11, 2018

UFC Denver also featured a welterweight bout between hometown favorite Donald Cerrone and Mike Perry. “Cowboy” ended up winning that bout via first-round submission. While there was some banter going into that bout due to Cerrone’s split from Jackson-Wink MMA, “Cowboy” showed what truly matters. Cerrone had his infant son enter the Octagon and proudly held him up to the delight of the Denver crowd.

Fans also got to see prospect Maycee Barber dismantle Hannah Cifers. After the destruction, Barber called for a bout with Mackenzie Dern. The two once competed under the Legacy Fighting Alliance banner, but a bout between the two never materialized. Visit the MMA News homepage for the aftermath of UFC Denver.

Did you have Chan Sung Jung ahead in his fight with Yair Rodriguez before the knockout?