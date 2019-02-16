UFC On ESPN 1 Commentators & Analysts Revealed

The UFC on ESPN 1 broadcast plans have been revealed.

UFC on ESPN 1 will take place inside the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The card is set to go down tomorrow night (Feb. 17). The weigh-ins were held earlier today and you can peep those results here.

UFC On ESPN 1 Broadcast Plans

It’ll be a two-man booth for UFC on ESPN 1. Jon Anik will be the leading man on play-by-play, while Dominick Cruz takes the role of color commentator. An ESPN press release made the reveal.

Former UFC champions Rashad Evans and Michael Bisping will be desk analysts. Karyn Bryant will host the pre-fight and post-fight shows. Megan Olivi is set to be on the scene for interviews. The pre-fight and post-fight shows will air live on ESPN+.

UFC on ESPN 1 will be headlined by a heavyweight clash. Former UFC heavyweight king Cain Velasquez will compete for the first time since July 2016. Welcoming him back inside the Octagon will be Francis Ngannou.

At 7 p.m. ET, the major ESPN network will also be airing a portion of the prelims. The featured bout will be Jimmie Rivera going one-on-one with Aljamain Sterling. The first preliminary bout will air on ESPN+ and that portion will be capped off with Jessica Penne vs. Jodie Esquibel.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC on ESPN 1. Be sure to join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Do you enjoy a two-man booth or a three-man team more?