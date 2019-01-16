UFC On ESPN+ 1 Commentators & Desk Analysts Set

The UFC on ESPN+ 1 broadcast plans have been revealed.

UFC on ESPN+ 1 will take place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The event is scheduled for this Saturday night (Jan. 19). This is set to be the first UFC event on any ESPN platform. ESPN+ is a streaming service.

UFC On ESPN+ 1 Broadcast Plans

UFC on ESPN+ 1 will feature a two-man commentary team. Jon Anik will be on play-by-play duties, while Daniel Cormier will serve as the color commentator. The news was revealed in an ESPN press release.

Rashad Evans and Michael Bisping will be the ESPN desk analysts for UFC on ESPN+ 1, while Karyn Bryant hosts. Megan Olivi is set to be on the scene for interviews. The post-fight show will air live on ESPN+.

UFC on ESPN+ 1 will be headlined by a champion vs. champion bout. UFC flyweight title holder Henry Cejudo will put his gold on the line against bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw. The co-main event will see former NFL star Greg Hardy make his UFC debut against Allen Crowder.

At 8 p.m. ET, the major ESPN network will be airing a portion of the prelims. The featured bout will be Donald Cerrone taking on Alex Hernandez. The first preliminary bout will air on ESPN+ and that portion will be capped off with Dennis Bermudez vs. Te Edwards.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 1. Be sure to join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

