UFC On ESPN+ 1 Medical Suspensions: Three Fighters Get 60-Day Sits

The UFC on ESPN+ 1 medical suspensions have been revealed.

On Jan. 19, the UFC made its debut on ESPN+ as well as the major ESPN network with the 8 p.m. ET prelims. The main event saw Henry Cejudo defend his UFC flyweight gold against bantamweight title holder T.J. Dillashaw. Cejudo scored the TKO win in just 32 seconds. The New York State Athletic Commission have unveiled the medical suspensions (via MMAFighting.com) and Dillashaw will sit for 30 days.

UFC On ESPN+ 1 Medical Suspensions

As for the rest of the sits, three fighters will be on the sidelines for 60 days. Alex Hernandez is part of that trio following his TKO loss to Donald Cerrone. You can check out the full list of UFC on ESPN+ 1 medical suspensions below:

Karl Roberson: 60 days

Alexander Hernandez: 60 days

Belal Muhammad: 60 days

Vinicius Moreira: 45 days

T.J. Dillashaw: 30 days

Allen Crowder: 30 days

Yancy Medeiros: 30 days

Dustin Ortiz: 30 days

Rachael Ostovich: 30 days

Joanne Calderwood: 30 days

Ariane Lipski: 30 days

Cory Sandhagen: 30 days

Mario Bautista: 30 days

Dennis Bermudez: 30 days

Te Edwards: 30 days

Kyle Stewart: 30 days

Paige VanZant: 14 days

Chance Rencountre: 14 days

Henry Cejudo: 7 days

Greg Hardy: 7 days

Gregor Gillespie: 7 days

Joseph Benavidez: 7 days

Glover Teixeira: 7 days

Donald Cerrone: 7 days

Alonzo Menifield: 7 days

Geoff Neal: 7 days

There were other stories coming out of UFC on ESPN+ 1. Dennis Bermudez, who earned a unanimous decision win over Te Edwards, retired after the bout. Bermudez had just snapped a four-fight skid.

Greg Hardy went into his UFC debut with much resistance from fans and media members due to his controversial past. Hardy ended up being disqualified in his bout with Allen Crowder for landing an illegal knee to a downed opponent.