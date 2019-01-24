UFC On ESPN+ 1 Medical Suspensions: Three Fighters Get 60-Day Sits

The UFC on ESPN+ 1 medical suspensions have been revealed.
On Jan. 19, the UFC made its debut on ESPN+ as well as the major ESPN network with the 8 p.m. ET prelims. The main event saw Henry Cejudo defend his UFC flyweight gold against bantamweight title holder T.J. Dillashaw. Cejudo scored the TKO win in just 32 seconds. The New York State Athletic Commission have unveiled the medical suspensions (via MMAFighting.com) and Dillashaw will sit for 30 days.
UFC On ESPN+ 1 Medical Suspensions
As for the rest of the sits, three fighters will be on the sidelines for 60 days. Alex Hernandez is part of that trio following his TKO loss to Donald Cerrone. You can check out the full list of UFC on ESPN+ 1 medical suspensions below:
Karl Roberson: 60 days
Alexander Hernandez: 60 days
Belal Muhammad: 60 days
Vinicius Moreira: 45 days
T.J. Dillashaw: 30 days
Allen Crowder: 30 days
Yancy Medeiros: 30 days
Dustin Ortiz: 30 days
Rachael Ostovich: 30 days
Joanne Calderwood: 30 days
Ariane Lipski: 30 days
Cory Sandhagen: 30 days
Mario Bautista: 30 days
Dennis Bermudez: 30 days
Te Edwards: 30 days
Kyle Stewart: 30 days
Paige VanZant: 14 days
Chance Rencountre: 14 days
Henry Cejudo: 7 days
Greg Hardy: 7 days
Gregor Gillespie: 7 days
Joseph Benavidez: 7 days
Glover Teixeira: 7 days
Donald Cerrone: 7 days
Alonzo Menifield: 7 days
Geoff Neal: 7 days
There were other stories coming out of UFC on ESPN+ 1. Dennis Bermudez, who earned a unanimous decision win over Te Edwards, retired after the bout. Bermudez had just snapped a four-fight skid.
Greg Hardy went into his UFC debut with much resistance from fans and media members due to his controversial past. Hardy ended up being disqualified in his bout with Allen Crowder for landing an illegal knee to a downed opponent.