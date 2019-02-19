UFC on ESPN 1 Scores 1.1 TV Rating Overnight

Overnight television ratings for the main card of UFC on ESPN 1 have been released and things are looking promising.

While viewership numbers aren’t available at this time, UFC on ESPN 1 pulled off a 1.1 television rating overnight (via MMAFighting.com). This is the best rating the UFC has pulled off for a Fight Night main card since Jan. 2016 when Dominick Cruz captured the bantamweight title from T.J. Dillashaw on FOX Sports 1.

UFC on ESPN 1 didn’t have the luxury of a college basketball game lead-in. The event was going up against the NBA All-Star Game. Still, the UFC’s first main card on ESPN appears to have been a success.

In the main event of UFC on ESPN 1, Francis Ngannou went one-on-one with Cain Velasquez in a heavyweight bout. This was Velasquez’s first fight since July 2016. Ngnanou ended up picking up a finish in just 26 seconds. The co-main event featured a tough lightweight scrap between Paul Felder and James Vick. Felder nabbed the unanimous decision win.

Check out MMANews.com for the event’s results, highlights, interviews, and other tidbits.

Alright fight fans, as always MMA News is looking to hear from you. Do you expect the UFC to continue scoring high TV ratings on ESPN?