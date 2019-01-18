UFC On ESPN+ 1 Weigh-In Results: Flyweight Title Bout Official

UPDATE: Te Edwards was the final fighter to weigh in and he made it at 155 pounds. All fighters on the UFC on ESPN+ 1 card made weight.

ORIGINAL:

The UFC On ESPN+ 1 weigh-in results are in and we have ourselves a flyweight title bout.

Earlier today (Jan. 18), fighters on the UFC Brooklyn card tipped the scales. Fight night is tomorrow and will be held inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. As of this writing, the only fighter who hasn’t weighed in is Te Edwards. We’ll update you when he clocks in.

As far as the rest of the fighters go, they all made weight. That includes the headliners Henry Cejudo and T.J. Dillashaw. The flyweight champion, Cejudo weighed in at 124.4 pounds. Dillashaw tipped the scales at 124.6 pounds. The two fighters on the featured ESPN portion of the prelims have also made weight. Donald Cerrone weighed in at 155.8 pounds, while Alex Hernandez hit the 155.4-pound mark.

Peep the rest of the UFC on ESPN+ weigh-ins below:

Main Card (ESPN+)

Henry Cejudo (124.4) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (124.6)

Greg Hardy (246) vs. Allen Crowder (252.6)

Gregor Gillespie (155.2) vs. Yancy Medeiros (155.4)

Joseph Benavidez (124.4) vs. Dustin Ortiz (123.8)

Paige VanZant (125.8) vs. Rachael Ostovich (125.6)

Glover Teixeira (205.6) vs. Karl Roberson (203.8)

Prelims (ESPN)

Donald Cerrone (155.8) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155.4)

Joanne Calderwood (125.8) vs. Ariane Lipski (125.2)

Alonzo Menifield (204.6) vs. Vinicius Castro (205.6)

Mario Bautista (135.2) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135.6)

Prelims (ESPN+)

Dennis Bermudez (155.8) vs. Te Edwards (155)

Belal Muhammad (170.2) vs. Geoff Neal (170.4)

Chance Rencountre (170.4) vs. Kyle Stewart (170.4)