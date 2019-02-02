UFC On ESPN+ 2 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Be sure not to miss the UFC on ESPN+ 2 (see live results here) post-fight press conference once the event concludes.

Tonight (Feb. 2), a bantamweight clash will get the headlining spot for UFC on ESPN+ 2. Marlon Moraes and Raphael Assuncao will collide in a rematch. In their first encounter, Assuncao nabbed a split decision victory. Former featherweight king Jose Aldo will meet Renato Moicano in the co-main event. The action is being held inside the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC on ESPN+ 2 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 11:15 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC on ESPN+ 2 post-fight press conference ends.