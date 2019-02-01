UFC On ESPN+ 2 Weigh-ins: Two Fighters Miss Weight, One By Large Margin

The headliner for UFC on ESPN+ 2 is official, but one main card fighter missed weight by a staggering amount.

Earlier today (Feb. 1), all 26 fighters on the UFC on ESPN+ 2 card tipped the scales. This includes headliners Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes. Both fighters made weight with Assuncao clocking in at 136 pounds and Moraes being one pound under that. Co-headliners Jose Aldo and Renato Moicano also made weight. Aldo tipped the scales at 146 pounds, while Moicano weighed in at 145.5 pounds.

Livia Renata Souza is set to make her second UFC appearance in the strawweight division. She made weight at 115.5 pounds, but it was a different story for her opponent. Sarah Frota weighed in at 123 pounds, which is seven pounds over the weight limit. Fans are already having flashbacks of Mackenzie Dern’s UFC 224 scale fail. Frota will give up 40 percent of her fight purse and the bout will go on as scheduled.

Peep the rest of the UFC on ESPN+ 2 weigh-in results here:

Main Card (ESPN+)

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Marlon Moraes (135)

Jose Aldo (146) vs. Renato Moicano (145.5)

Demian Maia (170.5) vs. Lyman Good (170.5)

Charles Oliveira (154.4) vs. David Teymur (156)

Johnny Walker (205) vs. Justin Ledet (205)

Livia Renata Souza (115.5) vs. Sarah Frota (123)*

Prelims (ESPN+)

Markus Perez (185.5) vs. Anthony Hernandez (184.5)

Thiago Alves (170.5) vs. Max Griffin (170)

Mara Romero Borella (125) vs. Taila Santos (125)

Junior Albini (265.5) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (241.5)

Geraldo de Freitas Jr. (145.5) vs. Felipe Colares (145)

Ricardo Ramos (135.5) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (135)

Rogerio Bontorin (124.5) vs. Magomed Bibulatov (127)**

*- Fighter missed weight and will forfeit 40 percent of fight purse

**- Fighter missed weight and will forfeit 20 percent of fight purse